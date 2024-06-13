NPP Takes Over Sefwi Wiawso Constituency

Festus Bumangama Agyapong during his house to house campaign

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, has disclosed that the support base of the party in the Constituency has increased.

According to him, the Sefwi Wiawso area has ceased to be the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Since 1992, the opposition NDC has been winning the Sefwi Wiawso seat until the last general election when the NPP’s Dr. Afriyie won the seat for the NPP for the first time.

The then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo also won the presidential election in the area with over 3000 vote difference.

He indicated that the party members in the Constituency are working hard to garner more votes for the NPP from Sefwi Wiawso and the entire Western North Region in the December 2024 elections.

Dr. Afriyie mentioned that it would be a failure on his part not to hand over the parliamentary seat to an NPP candidate after this year’s elections.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after an inauguration of the NPP’s Constituency campaign team, the former minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation said the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency is now a no go area for the NDC.

Dr. Afriyie, who did not contest the seat again in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries said, “I have no doubt that we have the best candidate in Festus Bumangama Agyapong, who has the requisite qualities to retain the seat for NPP come December 7”.

He continued, “My interest is that as I exit, the NPP candidate will succeed me as the next MP, otherwise I will be a failure. I want to stressed that NPP will win this seat again”.

For his part, Mr. Agyapong predicted that he will win the seat by 10,000 vote margin.

He mentioned that the 2024 elections will not be about organizing big rallies but rather going down to the people and explaining your vision for the constituents to them.

“I have the strong conviction that I will win the seat and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will also win the Presidential election to lead the country since he is the best option for Ghana”, he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi