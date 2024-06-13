‘Work Hard If You Want To Be Like Me’

Efya

Popular Ghanaian female artiste, Jane Awindor, known in the music scene as Efya, has advised upcoming artistes to commit to perfecting their craft if they want to be acknowledged as the finest in their profession.

The gifted singer counseled upcoming artistes to concentrate their time, energy, and resources on honing their craft rather than wasting them on unneeded noise in the business in order to succeed in the cutthroat competition.

During an interview on the Loud Lounge programme with DJ Slim, the talented singer said, “The only way you can show that you are on top is the work. The talk doesn’t do anything. And if you want to be on my level you need to know how to sing so you can come and compete with me when it comes to the vocal.”

Efya highlighted her groundbreaking contribution to vocalisation in Ghana, acknowledging other exceptional female vocalists like Titi Owusu, Abiana, Cina Soul, and Baaba J, among others.

Expressing her frustration over overlooked artists who do not seek attention through noisemaking, she emphasised that not all artists need to be loud to garner recognition.

Efya, a four-time Best Female Vocal Performance award winner at the Ghana Music Awards, has graced various prestigious musical events, including the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and the MTN Ghana Music Awards.

Her EP album ‘No More Tears’, released on November 3, 2023, under Gingam Entertainment / ONErpm, features soulful tracks like ‘No More’ and ‘Set Me Free’, delving into themes of liberation and self-discovery.

Since its debut, the album has garnered rave reviews from critics, with some hailing it as a “powerful masterpiece.”

Efya recently gave viewers of the 25th annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) a run for their money. One of the night’s highlights was when Efya performed while hanging from a swing and wearing an all-white, sparkling attire.

Credited with a number of danceable hit songs and awards, Efya has performed at a number of events which include Ghana Music Awards, Radio and Television Personality Awards, Hope City Launch Celebration Concert, Girl Talk concert among others.

She has performed with local and international act such as Chris Brown, D3, P-Square, MI, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, D-Black and R2Bees.

Efya is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and celebrity host of the late television show, ‘Greetings from Abroad’.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke