NPP Youth Organiser Apologises to Akufo-Addo

The Youth Organiser (left) and MP for the Akuapem North Constituency in a tête-à-tête.

THE New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Organiser for Akuapem North Constituency, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, has rendered “an unqualified” apology to President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for some “unruly” comments he made during a press conference last Friday.

Mr. Afriyie, at the presser held in Akropong in the Eastern Region is reported to have accused the party of bringing some individuals, believed to be national security and military personnel, to “mafia” the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei in the party’s polling station executives’ elections.

He allegedly went on to ask the MP not to support the electronic transactions tax, known popularly as the e-levy, which has generated a lot of controversy from various sections of the public, if party elements continue with the poor treatment and that she [the MP] should return ‘home’ [to the constituency] if she is not liked in Parliament.

‘The e-levy she won’t support it. She should come and stay here with us. We like her like

that. Yes we like her here. If they don’t want her we too are telling her not to support e-levy” Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie is reported to have told journalists.

The NPP constituency executive is also reported to have accused President Akufo-Addo of not appreciating the sacrifices Madam Asiamah-Adjei had made for the party.

However, in a statement sighted by Daily Guide, Mr. Afriyie unreservedly apologised to the President and the party at large in which he retracted the said comments.

“I wish to retract and render an unqualified apology for my unruly comments during a press conference held on Friday, 18th March 2022 at Mpeniase in Akropong in the wake of the polling stations elections.

“I foremost apologize to the President, and the entire leadership of the New Patriotic Party for my comment”, the statement partly read.

“As the youth organizer”, he explained, “I could not stand the sight of using well-built men, believed to be national security officers to intimidate constituency officers and party faithful, who had come out willingly to participate in the polling station elections. I must admit, that I was led by my emotions and the option I took was very unpatriotic and certainly not the way to go.

He, therefore, admitted that “The New Patriotic Party is all we have” and as such, acknowledged that “the interest of the party must reign supreme at all times.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio