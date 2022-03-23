The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is warning its customers in some parts of Accra to store enough water ahead of a cut in water supply today Wednesday, March, 23 2022 due to temporarily shutdown of the Weija Headworks .

This follows a request by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Ltd to carry out expansion works at one of the stations that powers the Weija Raw Water Pumping Station.

Areas to be affected include Kasoa, Weija, Mallam Junction, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Glefe, Odorkor, Mataheko, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Akweteyman, Abeka-Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Tesano, Achimota, Accra Central business district, parts of Ministries and surrounding areas.

The Water Company is, therefore, asking residents of these areas to store as much water as possible ahead of the repair works.

“Customers are also to note that water production and supply will resume as soon as work by ECG is completed,” a statement from GWCL advised.

Read the full statement:

WEIJA PLANT SHUT DOWN

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform its valued customers and the general public that the Weija Headworks will be temporarily shut down on Wednesday 23rd March, 2022 following a request by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Ltd to carry out expansion works at one of the stations that powers the Weija Raw Water Pumping Station.

Management therefore calls on its cherished customers to store enough water. Customers are also to note that water production and supply will resume as soon as work by ECG is completed.

Affected areas: Kasoa, Weija, Mallam Junction, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Glefe, Odorkor, Mataheko, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Akweteyman, Abeka-Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Tesano, Achimota, Accra Central business district, parts of Ministries and surrounding areas.

The inconvenience this may cause is deeply regretted.

For further enquiries kindly contact:

Stanley Martey (Chief Manager, PR & Communications)

Mob: 0244 336 180

Email: smartey@gwcl.com.gh

By Vincent Kubi