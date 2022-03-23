Two Sign MoU For Digital Jobs Forum

The Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) and ZAK Media Consult have entered into an agreement for the hosting of the National Digital Jobs Forum scheduled for 26th April 2022.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organisations in Accra provides a framework for the partners to ensure the sustainability of the forum which aims at creating sustainable self-employability digital pathways for the youth.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GDCL, Kwadwo Baah Agyeman said the partnership is an important step in its efforts to make Ghana a digital jobs hub.

He said the forum is aimed at engaging key stakeholders in Ghana’s technology ecosystem to discuss the relevance of digital jobs in Ghana and develop strategies to make Ghana the global destination for digital jobs.

“The National Jobs Forum is part of a broader plan that seeks to address youth unemployment by providing access to local and international digital job opportunities,” he added.

He said the world economic forum has indicated that Robotics, Al will create 58 million jobs to decimate middle-class careers adding that Ghana alone can offer 9 million digital jobs and nearly $4 billion in revenue potential through 2030.

Additionally, he indicated that demand for digital skills is also likely to increase in industrial sectors because technology can help mitigate the dangers of physical jobs.

“Tools such as online videos and text messaging can support training and communication on the job. The services industry has the highest anticipated levels of digital skills requirements,” he added.

He stated that the partnership will therefore add value to both GDCL and ZAK Media and produce synergies that will result in achieving their shared goal of making Ghana a global digital jobs hub.

CEO of ZAK Media Consult, Prince Zakaria, said the forum will bring under one roof key players in the digital space, innovators, budding tech entrepreneurs, angel investors, and financial institutions to network, mentor drivers of start-ups, and up and coming tech innovators.

He said the platform will also help create synergies to precipitate and propel the local digital ecosystem for an economic transformation.

“The digital transformation will provide companies with a huge opportunity to get better and faster at innovating, leading to major changes in work and organisational processes,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri