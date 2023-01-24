NR NDC Youth Besiege Party Office Over Haruna’s Removal

Some youth believed to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Tamale South constituency have besieged the party’s office to protest the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader in Parliament.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, read, “ The National Leadership of the National Democratic Congress wishes to formally bring to your notice the following changes the party has undertaken in its parliamentary leadership.”

The changes include Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson replacing Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Mohammed Muntaka replaced with Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Kwame Agbodza Minority Whip with Ahmed Ibrahim as First Minority Whip, and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah maintaining her position of Second Minority Whip.

However, the NDC Chairman for the Tamale South Constituency, Rauf Sulemana has indicated that they will resist any attempt by the party to remove Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority leader in parliament.

He accused the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Seidu Nketiah, and General Secretary, Mr. Kwetey of masterminding the removal of Haruna Iddrisu and warned them never to visit the constituency during the campaign.

The party supporters who besieged the party officials are of the view that the party should have consulted the entire party members from the National to constituency level before making such a decision for the entire party.

They threatened to vote ‘skirt and blouse’ should the decision to remove Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority leader in parliament is maintained.

“If you look at the role Haruna Iddrisu plays in Ghanaian politics you can conclude that leadership is making a big mistake which will affect the NDC party come 2024 and so leadership needs to reconsider their decision if they want us to win the 2024 elections.”

Due to the tension in the Tamale metropolis, some residents are calling on the security agencies to beef up security in the metropolis to avert any future disturbances.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale