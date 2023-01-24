President To Host African Business, and Political Leaders

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo will host the maiden edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues series scheduled to take place between Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Safari Valley Resort in the Akuapem mountains in the Eastern Region.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue series, an initiative of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), is expected to bring together political and business leaders of the continent, as well as other thought leaders to brainstorm on the all-important African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) single-market project for the continent.

It is also aimed at creating an annual platform for the continent’s leaders to spearhead the collaborative implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement.

Global geopolitical turmoil has exposed Africa’s overreliance on the global supply chain and exports of natural resources while highlighting the need for Africa to “seriously strengthen the capacity for greater intra-African reliance and cushion herself against exogenous shocks of events beyond her control”, organisers have said.

The dialogue will therefore incorporate the launch of various platforms for political and business leaders on the continent and in the diaspora to think, plan and collaborate toward building the world’s largest single market of Africa’s 1.4 billion people.

This, they added, would help to create more opportunities for African citizens and build a more prosperous Africa.

Dubbed the “Kwahu Summit”, the dialogues will take place in two parts with the first being the Business and Policy Leaders’ Dialogue – a retreat for business executives and associations, senior public figures, thought leaders, technocrats, and the Association of Africa Investment Promotion Agencies.

This event will take place on January 26 and 27 at the idyllic Safari Valley Resort in Aburi.

The second part, which will be hosted by President Akufo-Addo, will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The President will be joined by other heads of state from across the eight regional blocs of the African continent.

Among the leaders invited are the presidents of Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa.

Accomplished entrepreneurs, industrialists, economists, bankers, and other business leaders in Africa and beyond have also confirmed their participation.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio