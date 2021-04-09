NR NPP Coordinators, Polling Station Executives Endorse ‘Non-Akan’ Flagbearer for 2024

Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives addressing the media in TamaleFit

Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern region , have supported comments made by the Majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu that it will be unwise to present another Akan Presidential Candidate to succeed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to them, the NPP in 1992 presented a distinguished scholar of its tradition, Professor Adu Boahen from the Eastern Region then in 1996, 2000, 2004, presented John Agyekum Kufour from the Ashanti Region and in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, presented Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from the Eastern Region.

“This has made it increasingly difficult for us at the base level to canvass for votes for our party in non-Akan areas of this country. In spite of this phenomenon, it should be heartwarming to all and sundry particularly us in this part of the country to welcome a party project that promotes diversified leadership in the party from the assertion that the NPP is an Akan party,” they claimed.

The Convener of the group, Alhassan Inusah, at a press conference in Tamale called on the party to showcase to the rest of the country, the truly diversified nature of the NPP tradition and the best way to do so is to elect a non-Akan flagbearer for the NPP going into the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Inusah said the group believed that discussion around the succession to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be held in a healthy atmosphere without insults and personal attacks.

“This, we must do with the overriding interest of breaking the 8 as our utmost goal. we call on every member of the NPP to put their shoulders to wheel to assist Mr. President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo succeed in the steering of affairs in this country from the ravaging effects of COVID-19 onto the path of high and sustainable growth and development.”

He however condemned the attacks on Mr. Mensah-Bonsu by a group calling itself Concerned Northern Grassroot of NPP for calling on the NPP to present a non-Akan to succeed Mr Akufo-Addo come 2024.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale