NSS Opens Registration For Defaulters

Osei Assibey Antwi

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the opening of registration for the 2022/2023 service year for persons who are yet to complete their national service, albeit completing tertiary education years ago.

The application period is from April 11, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

“Eligible Ghanaians who missed the opportunity to do their national service in previous years and now wish to enrol for the 2022/2023 service year need to register with the Scheme… Eligible applicants include previous applicants who started but were not able to complete the service, private applicants who are qualified and wish to apply and Ghanaian nationals who have studied abroad,” a statement from the NSS said.

To register, the defaulters will have to write formal letters to their respective NSS regional offices and request for a PIN code or PIN reactivation.

The documents required include school certificate or transcript or an official letter from the institution the individual attended, an Attestation/Introductory Letter from the institution attended, a copy of Ghana Card and a copy of Student ID with original copy for checks and for foreign students, a proof of study abroad.

It is mandatory for all Ghanaians aged 18 and above to complete a one-year national service period.

Read the NSS statement below:

REGISTRATION OF DEFAULTERS AND PRIVATE CANDIDATES OPENS FOR 2022/2023 SERVICE YEAR

1. The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to announce to the general public that registration is now open for Ghanaian citizens who have not yet undertaken their national service after completing tertiary institution.

2. Eligible Ghanaians who missed the opportunity to do their national service in previous years and now wish to enroll for the 2022/2023 service year need to register with the Scheme from Monday April 11, 2022 to Thursday June 30, 2022

3. Eligible applicants include previous applicants who started but were not able to complete the service, private applicants who are qualified and wish to apply, and Ghanaian nationals who have studied abroad.

4. Eligible candidates are thus, required to submit their application letters to any of the Regional Offices of the Scheme or to the NSS headquarters in Accra.

5. All applications must include a letter requesting a PIN code or reactivation of PIN code, certified true copy of School Certificate or Transcript, evidence of Deferment Letter (if applicable), an Attestation/Introductory Letter from the institution attended, a copy of Ghana Card and a copy of Student ID with original copy for checks and for foreign students, a proof of study abroad.

6. The general public is reminded that the National Service Act, (Act 426) of 1980 makes it mandatory for Ghanaian citizens 18 years and above who have completed accredited tertiary institutions to undertake national service to the state. Thank you.

SIGNED. OSEI ASSIBEY ANTWI EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NSS

SERVICE TO THE NATION

By Vincent Kubi