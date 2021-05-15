Nungua Council Imposes Hefty Fine On ‘Evangelist’

A man calling himself radio evangelist has been asked to pay a hefty GH¢100,000 in addition to other goodies for his alleged disparaging comments against the people of Teshie and Nungua in Accra.

Prince Adu Asare, who is a presenter at No.1 FM, apart from the amount, has been asked to also bring seven white cows, seven rams, seven goats, 25 white fowls, seven crates of red eggs and seven crates of white eggs, according to a list which has since gone viral on social media.

He is also to provide seven knives, seven boxes of schnapps and Castle Bridge and seven full pieces of white calico, black calico, red calico, Holland wax cloth, and aligidon.

The council reportedly imposed the hefty fine after giving him a hearing on allegations that the traditional area was plagued with witchcraft.

The council said the items were to be used to pacify the gods, the land and the Ga Dangme clans for the alleged denigration.

The radio evangelist was said to have claimed during a religious programme dubbed ‘Adom Mmere’ on No.1 FM that Nungua was the headquarters of all witches and that the deity, Ogbee Sango in the Sango lagoon, is responsible for illnesses and misfortunes afflicted on the people of the area.

On March 29, 2021, the overlord of the Ga Dangme State, Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, reportedly summoned Evangelist Adu Asare and the producer of the programme, one Kwame, to appear before the traditional council to help establish the fact behind the proclamation.

In a letter signed by the Director of Administration, Napoleon Stanley-Teye, the Nungua Traditional Council said the evangelist asserted that it was impossible for any stranger or a business entity to flourish at Nungua since the founders of the town were witches and wizards and therefore established the town with demons.

“These words of your people have a serious damning effect on the socio-economic development of Nungua and so the Gborbu Wulamo-Shitse will like to meet the ‘man of God’ to give further explanation and possibly suggest remedy,” the invitation letter indicated.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, Evangelist Adu Asare and the programmes manager of the station appeared before the Nungua Traditional Council to render an unqualified apology to members of the council and the people of Ga Dangme.

He pledged not to dabble in such denigration again and promised to use the platform to project and promote activities of the Nungua township as part of the ‘penance’.

The programmes manager also indicated that the station was prepared to offer opportunities for two people who want to work there.

By Ernest Kofi Adu