Obaapa Christy To Celebrate 20 Years In Music

Obaapa Christy

Celebrated female gospel musician Obaapa Christy will celebrate her 20 years in the local music industry with a concert dubbed “Obaapa Christy at 20 Concert”.

The concert, which is being organised by her management team, will bring together Christians, gospel music lovers, friends as well as gospel musicians on one platform to celebrate her achievement on the music scene.

BEATWAVES gathered that the event is not just about singing and dancing but also an encounter with God.

Speaking at the launch of the concert, Obaapa Christy mentioned that her upcoming concert will be held at the UPSA auditorium in Accra and it would witness live stage performances from some selected A-list gospel musicians.

The concert, which is anticipated to be a party for gospel music lovers, is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performances.

The award-winning gospel musician said she wanted to use the concert to demonstrate her gratitude to God for his blessings in her career.

Obaapa Christy, who has consistently maintained her reputation as one of the celebrated gospel musicians in Ghana and beyond, revealed that her dream as a gospel musician was to inspire people, adding that she was overjoyed with how far she had come in her career.

“God has really blessed me in my 20 years in music, and I want to thank him for how far he has brought me. I started music in school and at a young age, my aim was to become a gospel musician,” she disclosed.

Born Christiana Adwoa Twene, Obaapa who is one of the finest gospel artistes in the country, has 12 albums to her credit which has numerous timeless gospel hit tracks.

She has performed on a number of platforms in Ghana, Europe and America.

She has a number of hit songs which include ‘Wagye Me’, ‘Hyebre Sesafo’, ‘Aseda Nwom’, ‘W’asue Me’, ‘Aseda’, ‘Mapem’, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu