Obaasima Summit In Partnership With Guinness Ghana Extends Its Regional Campus Tour To Tamale, UDS

Obaasima summit in partnership with Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC has taken its third regional campus tour for the year to the campus of the University of Development Studies, Tamale.

This year’s edition of the regional tour which was kick started in the Greater Accra Region at the Ralph Sylvanus Amegashie Hall, University of Ghana Business School in Accra was further held on the campus of the University of Education, Winneba on Friday March 2022 at the Jophus Anamuah Mensah Conference Centre, aimed at imbibing the tenets of women empowerment in students, a directive that facilitates the progressive portrayal of women.

The Obaasima Summit campus tours is mainly geared towards empowering women on the underpinnings of synergism and teamwork, networking, oratory/public speaking, branding, preparing and acing your interviews. This year’s edition of the Guinness Ghana Obaasima Summit is themed “PROGRESSIVE PORTRAYAL : BUILDING CAPACITY FOR ELEVATION”.

Addressing attendees of the summit, Former Ambassador to Italy and Former Upper West Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage opined that, the weaknesses posed by individualism can only be defeated by the pursuance of synergism.

She espoused that, the greatest achievements chalked by humanity have been attained through the collective efforts of team work, hence, where there is a weakness in working alone, such weakness is complemented by a strength in teamwork.

Other Prominent speakers who addressed attendees at the summit were the Managing Partner of Mahogany Consult, Baaba Coffie, Head of Sales and Marketing at ATL, Petra Aba Asamoah, Business Manager Universal Merchant Bank Sunyani Branch Lioba Yamaale Guo and Divisional Sales Manager, Northern Division, Guinness Ghana, John Osei Akoto.

The campus tour will be held at the All Nations University in Koforidua for the Eastern Regional Edition of the tour.

ABOUT GUINNESS GHANA OBAASIMA SUMMIT

The initiative, organized by the Obaasima Summit Foundation and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, is designed to equip female students with the requisite skillsets to pursue their dreams in any preferred aspect of life.