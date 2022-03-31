Trending Fan Gets Qatar Sponsorship

A trending Ghanaian soccer fan who has gone viral on social media following his gestures (eating and crying) has caught the attention of a philanthropist.

He was captured during Ghana’s two-legged Qatar 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria few days ago expressing sorrow and joy at different times.

It has come up that he is set to be sponsored with an all-expense paid trip to the World Cup tournament.

The said fan, whose name is yet to be known.

In the first video, he was captured eating and crying during the first leg in Kumasi.

Four days on he was again seen in a jubilant mood after the Black Stars secured qualification for the Mundial in Qatar.

Having gone viral for his antics, the video was spotted by

A former Ghana U-20 star Karim Sadat who saw the video disclosed that a friend of his has expressed interest in sponsoring the fan’s trip to Qatar for the World Cup.

The Halmstads forward, therefore, used his Twitter page to appeal to the general public to help him find the said fan.

“Please help me find this gentleman. A friend wants to sponsor him to Qatar for the World Cup,” the footballer tweeted.

The Black Stars booked their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Abuja after on the away goal rule, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg.