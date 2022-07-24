Ofankor – Nsawam Road Project Takes Off

Frank Annoh- Dompreh at Doboro inspecting the roads, as the contractors are busily working on the project

Construction Works have started on the GH¢341.48 million reconstruction of the Ofankor-Nsawam portion of the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region.

The project forms parts of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led Government’s International Capital Market Programme aimed at raising funds to finance critical infrastructure projects in the 2022 Budget.

The contractors over the weekend move to the site with the equipment to begin the work on the section which will be converted from 2 lanes to 3 lanes with service lanes.

The Majority Chief Whip, and a Member of Parliament, for the area, Frank Annoh-Dompreh under whose jurisdiction the projects fall, last Saturday, toured the site from Doboro to Ofankor Barrier to inspect the commencement of the project.

He expressed gratitude to the government and also thanked his colleague MPs for the approval of the loan project for the construction of the road project.

The project is expected to last for 24 months where rehabilitation of 33.4km dual carriage works would take place.

The project is designed to improve the existing carriageway and forms part of the National Route Six (N6), which is the most economic road in Ghana connecting the capital city, Accra, to the second largest city, Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, and it will be undertaken by Messrs Maripoma Enterprise Limited.

Scope Of Works

Under the project, the Roads and Highways Ministry said there would be a reconstruction of the existing asphaltic concrete pavement; expansion of the main carriageway from 2 lanes to 3 lanes, including service lanes; provision of 11 No. safe pedestrian crossing facilities; provision of 4 No. interchanges; provision of adequate drainage structures; provision of streetlights; and provision of traffic signs and road markings.

Additional Projects

Parliament last week approved a $750 million loan agreement to finance capital and growth-related expenditures in the 2022 budget.

The facility forms part of the government’s international capital market program (ICMP) aimed at raising funds to finance critical infrastructure projects in sectors such as roads, energy, railways, and health, as captured in the 2022 budget.

The agreement, which is between the government of Ghana and the African ExportImport Bank (AFREXIMBANK), is also expected to provide the needed foreign exchange to shore up the reserves of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which have declined from $9 billion over $6billion.

Per a report submitted by the Chairman of the Finance Committee, Kwaku Kwarteng, who moved the motion for the House to approve the proceeds from the loan, it would be applied to finance the Ofankor-Nsawam road ($200 million), the Ejisu-Konongo road ($75million) and the completion of the Nsawam-Apedwa road project ($10 million).

The others are the Suame Interchange and local roads projects ($47 million), the completion of Flower Pot Interchange, Legon, Accra ($35 million), completion of the Sofo Line Interchange ($35 million), the construction of the Kwabenya-Peduase road ($10 million) and the completion of the Eastern Corridor Lots 5 and 6 ($70 million).

The rest are the Enkyikrom-Adawso road project ($98 million), the purchase of rolling stock and spare parts ($30 million), and the construction of stadia infrastructure for the African Games ($140 million).

– BY Daniel Bampoe