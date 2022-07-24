Woman Drowns In Koforidua

An elderly woman, identified as Elizabeth, 60 years old has been found dead in a well at Koforidua Old Estate in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, she got drowned four days ago and was only found Thursday, July 21, 2022, with the body decomposing in the well.

It was established that some children in the community noticed a pungent smell in the house of the deceased and out of curiosity searched around.

In the searching process, they found the decomposing body of the deceased in the well and informed the Assembly member and Unit committee members at Old Estate of the area.

The Assembly member then reported the matter to the Police and Personnel of the Ghana National Fire service who visited the community to retrieve the body after it has decomposed beyond recognition.

The deceased a trader who sold women’s headgears was living alone in the house.

The Police have since commenced an investigation into the matter to establish the cause of the incident.

– BY Daniel Bampoe