Ofori-Atta Engages AfDB Delegation

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has held a successful meeting with a delegation from the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group at the Ministry of Finance in Accra.

The delegation from AFDB was led by the President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to meet the Ghanaian minister.

The meeting was part of the Bank’s pre-annual general meeting with the Officials of the host country (Ghana).

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Akufo-Addo is expected to address the Governors during the opening of the meeting at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra on Monday May 23.

The event is on the theme” Achieving Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition for Africa.”

By Vincent Kubi