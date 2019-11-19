Okere District Gets Sports Complex

Prof. Peter Twumasi (5th r) with Dan Kwaku Botwe and some dignitaries

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, has cut sod for the construction of a multipurpose sports complex at Abirew in the Okere District, Eastern Region.

The facility when completed would house tartan tracks, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court, boxing ring and an ICT centre.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Sports Minister, Prof. Twumasi said government was committed to the development of sports in the country, hence the provision of the multipurpose sports complex.

He said having won the bid to host the 2023 Africa Games, he is hopeful that when the Abirew facility is completed, it would serve as a platform for a lot of sporting activities.

The NSA boss gave assurance that he would do everything possible in his bid to complete the facility before the 2023 Africa Games starts, so it would be used as one of the training centres for the Games.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere Constituency, Dan Kwaku Botwe, expressed his gratitude to the Sports Ministry and government for the infrastructural support.

By Daniel Bampoe