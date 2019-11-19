Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Shine @ 4syte Music Video Awards

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale made history when he took home five awards at the 10th edition of the MTN 4syte Music Videos Awards held last Saturday at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The event was organised by 4Syte TV to reward Ghanaian artistes for their commitment, hard work and dedication in the music career.

The ceremony was graced by a large number of showbiz personalities, radio and television presenters, as well as music fans from all walks of life.

The dancehall artiste took home the most popular video, best edited video, best dancehall video, most influential act and big chune award.

Hip-hop artiste Kirani Ayat won the overall best video award with his song titled ‘Guda’.

Sarkodie also won three awards ‒ best hip-hop video, best male video and achievement award ‒ while Stonebwoy won the best collaboration with his ‘Kpo Keke’ hit song.

Wendy Shay took home the best female video award with her song titled ‘Uber Driver’, while the best special effect video award went to Medikal’s ‘Omo Ada’ hit song.

Okyeame Kwame won the best hiplife video with his song titled ‘Bra’, while Cina Soul’s ‘Ojorley’ won the best photography award.

Akwaboah’s ‘Hye Me Bo’ won the best directed video award at the event.

The awards ceremony witnessed live performances from artistes such as Shatta Wake, Sarkodie, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kesse and a host of others.

Full list of winners below

Best Gospel Music Video – Jon Winner (Big God)

Best Special Effects – Medikal (Omo Ada Remix)

Best Discovery – Quamina MP ft Kwesi Arthur & Yung C (Ewiase Yɛdɛ)

Best Storyline – RJZ (Bye Bye)

Best Edited Video – Shatta Wale (Gringo)

Best Photography – Cina Soul (Ojorley)

Best Reggae/Dancehall Video – Shatta Wale (Gringo)

Best Choreography – ZeeTown Melody (Totori)

Best Male Video – Sarkodie (Can’t Let You Go)

Best Female Video – Wendy Shay (Uber Driver)

Best Group – R2Bees (We Dey Vibe)

Achievement Award – Sarkodie

Best Hip-hop Video – Sarkodie (Biibi Ba)

Best Highlife Video – Nana Boroo (Fine Boy)

Best Collaboration – Stonebwoy (Kpoo Keke)

Living Legend Award – Osei Kwame Despite

Best Directed Video – Akwaboah (Hye Me Bo)

Most Popular Video – Shatta Wale (Gringo)

Big Chune – Shatta Wale (My Level)

Best Hiplife Video – Okyeame Kwame (Bra)

African Act – Burna Boy

Most Influential – Shatta Wale

Overall Best Video – Ayat (Guda)

By George Clifford Owusu