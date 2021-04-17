Olympics, Kotoko Split Points

An action scene from yesterdays game

Second-placed Great Olympics yesterday held current leaders Asante Kotoko to a 0-0 drawn game in Accra.

Olympics, with just a point separating them and the visitors, threw more men in front in the early stages but defenders – Christopher Nettey, Samuel Frimpong, Ismail Ganiyu, Patrick Asmah and others provided enough cover for goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

The Wonder Club, led by razor-sharp Gladson Awako persisted after the break, but the Mariano Barreto men were resolute and succeeded in applying the brakes on their opponents.

Near misses from both sides characterised the second half, which forced Kotoko expatriate coach to reshuffle his cards, resulting in the introduction of Brazilian import Michael Vinicius.

An opportunity presented itself to the Brazilian, but his strike was feeble.

The stalemate results notwithstanding, Kotoko still lead the pack with 35 points, making it Barreto’s second draw and two wins.

GPL Weekend Fixtures

Hearts Vs Allies

Faisal Vs Ashgold

Sharks Vs WAFA

Medeama Vs Cities

Chelsea Vs Dwarfs

Dreams Vs Karela

Bechem Vs Aduana

Wonders Vs Liberty

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum