Oprah, Obama Praise Amanda Gorman Over Biden-Harris Inauguration Poem

Amanda Gorman reciting her historic poem at Biden-Harris inauguration in the Capitol on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Ex-US President, Barack Obama, and American media entrepreneur and television personality, Oprah Winfrey, have lauded young female American poet, Amanda Gorman, for her sterling poetry recitation at the inauguration of US President, Joe Biden and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Mr Obama and Madam Winfrey took to Twitter to express their delights at Ms. Gorman’s performance at the inauguration ceremony held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

They considered Gorman’s poem as one that superbly fit the occasion and follows the footsteps of great African-American poets like Maya Angelou.

“On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that “there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it; if only we’re brave enough to be it,” Mr Obama tweeted.

“I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. Oprah Winfrey,” Madam Winfrey also commented under Ms. Gorman’s post which was expressing gratitude to those who made it possible for her to perform at the historic inauguration.

“Thank you! I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here’s to the women who have climbed my hills before,” Ms. Gorman said in a post DGN Online sighted on her official Twitter handle.

Ms. Gorman’s poem at the inauguration highlighted the deep-seated racial divisions in America, the dark slave history of the US, the need to forge ahead in unity and the recent challenges that the US faced under the tenure of former President Donald Trump.

About Amanda Gorman

Gorman, born 1998 (age 23) is an American poet and activist who hails from Los Angeles, California.

Her poetry work primarily focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization. Her work also looks at the African diaspora.

Ms. Gorman is the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate.

By Melvin Tarlue