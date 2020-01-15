Otabil Storms Kumasi

Dr Mensa Otabil

GENERAL Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr Mensa Otabil, is expected to visit Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Friday for spiritual empowerment conference to be attended by more than 2,000 people.

The spiritual empowerment programme, which is being hosted by the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), is anticipated to usher in the spirit of peace and tranquility ahead of this year’s general elections.

Addressing the media on preparations toward the three-day conference scheduled for January 17 to January 19, Head Pastor of CCC, Rev Ransford Obeng, said the conference is intended to prepare Ghanaians, especially Christians, for blessings and challenges of the year and pray for continuous peace in the country.

According to him, Dr Mensa Otabil, is best placed to spiritually empower people at this great gathering of believers to turn to God, live at His presence and allow Him to control their lives.

“We are standing at the beginning of another decade, which is very important. Because the way you start anything has consequences for the end,” he noted.

“If you don’t start well finishing becomes very difficult. And that is why Dr Mensa Otabil has been invited to prepare each one of us for this new decade that God has for us,” he explained.

Rev Obeng stated that the Charismatic preacher, who has overseen conversion of million people to Christianity, has the insight of God to be listened to at this material moment during the three-day programme.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi