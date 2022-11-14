Otto Addo Announces World Cup Squad Today

Black Stars Coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at 11am today Monday, November 14, 2022.

This follows the announcement of the provisional 55-man squad last week. The 26 players will represent Ghana at the mundial in Qatar.

The Black Stars are housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

There was live broadcast of the event on DSTV channels 222 and 229, GOTV channel 134, the Ghana Football App and the YouTube channel of the Ghana Football Association.

By Vincent Kubi