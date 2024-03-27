Otto Addo Cautions Senior Players

Otto Addo

Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo, has cautioned senior players in his current set up to up their game.

His stern caution follows the level of hanker demonstrated by the younger folks whom he invited for the two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

To the former Borrusia Dortmund midfielder, the young generation have shown positive signs of giving their best shots, given the opportunity.

He consequently praised the attitude of his players ahead of the Uganda clash in Morocco yesterday.

The Stars have been camping in Marrakesh for March’s international break, as the coach prepares a strong side for the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Addo invited several new players following the withdrawal of Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus for the friendlies.

The coach said, “Not really impressed but may be surprised a little bit. I didn’t expect this, especially with the young players playing at a high level, really, really good.

“I think we made a good choice in bringing them into the camp. We are already preparing for the future and this is really, really good to see that the young guys coming up are knocking on the door to enter the national team.

“The players who have been there for a longer time have to be aware because the young guys are hungry, they are good, they are developing, and like I said, this is what will make us all better.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum