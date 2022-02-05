Owusuwah Crowned Miss Legacy Ghana 2022

23-year-old graduate from of the University of Ghana Owusuwah Asamoah has been crowned Miss Legacy Ghana 2022 at a colourful ceremony held at the University of Ghana Commonwealth Hall in Accra.

She beat competition from thirteen other contestants to emerge the winner at the Miss Legacy Ghana 2022 pageant organised by Gold Hauz.

The Miss Legacy Ghana pageant is aimed at empowering young women to build their self-esteem while embracing various humanitarian activities through culture, tourism and public advocacy.

According to Miss Owusuwah, she chose to be part of the Miss Legacy Ghana brand because it has shaped a lot of women to become women of substance.

“My quest for projecting entrepreneurship in Ghana led me to Miss Legacy Ghana. I want to raise awareness about the need for young people to start building their future from today,” she stated.

She will focus on building capacity for young people through The Owusuwah Foundation as well as enjoy a trip to Dubai and other souvenirs from sponsors.

Behind the one-time chef, cum nutritionist is Matilda Melda Arhin-Carter, a student of the University of Cape Coast who was adjudged the first runner-up, while Delight Quarshie, a student of Ghana Institute of Journalism, emerged second runner-up.

The judging panel, which included Richard Ayertey, Actors Ivee Dash B and Andy Tettey, advised the newly crowned queens not to be swayed by social media, rather they should serve with passion and be patriotic.

The event which was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 was described as spectacular amid electrifying performances from Kwame Saturday, Element, Amaru 2Hype and Prityboi Massary.

Miss Legacy Ghana 2022, an event by Gold Hauz Limited, was supported by Carefront Travel and Tour, I D Cosmetics by Isadora, JF Beauty Touch and Korshion Craft.