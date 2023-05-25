PAC Demands Refund Of GH¢28,000 Toilet Cash

James Klutsey Avedzi addressing journalists

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has asked the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) to refund an amount of about GH¢28,000 being part of revenue accrued from public toilet facilities in the area.

According to the Committee, the amount was part of the revenue or public toilets’ proceeds the STMA was supposed to collect from the sub-metropolitan assemblies.

However, auditors reported that about GH¢28,000 had not been recovered or collected from the sub-metros by the STMA.

The PAC has therefore asked the management of the assembly to pay the amount.

The PAC invited all assemblies in the Western Region cited in the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report to officially respond to various infractions cited in the report.

The assemblies were among other things asked to explain why they misapplied certain funds allocated for some budgeted projects as captured in the report.

When the STMA took it turn, it was realised that the assembly allegedly failed to recover the said amount, and the Committee directed that the assembly should pay within one month.

The Chairman of PAC, Mr. James Klutsey Avedzi, told DAILY GUIDE that there was an issue about revenue the assembly was supposed to collect from the sub-metros for the use of toilets.

“Auditors have reported that about GH¢28,000 plus have not been recovered. According to the authorities of the assembly, those toilets were no more in use.

“But the fact that in 2020, the assembly budgeted for the amount and was not able to recover the money, it is the position of the Committee that the management of the assembly should pay themselves,” he noted.

He added, “So even though the toilets were not in operation, the amount was captured in STMA’s 2020 budget hence the management of STMA have to recover the money.”

He indicated that the management has been given one month ultimatum to pay the money, adding that they would be referred to the Attorney General for prosecution if they fail to refund the money.

“So it will be in their interest to refund the money into the assembly’s coffers,” he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi