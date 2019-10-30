Pakistan To Build Medical Camps In Ghana

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is expected to provide some medical camps in Ghana.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Ghana, Major General (RTD) Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, made this known on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Accra, when he paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The meeting afforded him the opportunity to enquire from Madam Ayorkor Botchwey about progress that has been made to grant diplomatic clearance for Pakistan’s navy and hospital ships that are expected to arrive at the port of Tema by the end of November 2019.

It also afforded him the opportunity to enquire from the Minister the arrangements on where the camps would be established in the country.

He said the hospital ship is bringing along medical doctors, medical equipment and drugs.

The camps, he told the Minister, would provide free medical services to the people of Ghana

According to the Ambassador, the Government of Pakistan wanted to have a goodwill with the people of Ghana.

All medical tests, surgeries will be free, he said, appealing that they needed diplomatic clearance for that.

Responding to her guest, the Minister observed that the medical camps were testament of the strong relationship between both nations and the desire to enhance the relationship, even though they currently do not have physical presence in each other’s country

The camps are something that goes towards enhancing the diplomatic relations between the two countries, she explained.

“What you are proposing/planning is clearly something that goes towards enhancing the relations between our two countries and of course there is the need for diplomatic clearance,” according to her.

The Ministries of Health and Defence have been notified about the need to issue the clearance.

The ships are already on the way, according to the Ambassador.

The Minister promised to expedite action on getting the clearance.

The medical camps would benefit the people of Ghana, according to her.

BY Melvin Tarlue