Parliament Tightens Covid-19 Measures For Budget Review

Parliament will this morning witness a tightening of its coronavirus (Covid-19) measures on Members of Parliament (MPs) as the Finance Minister presents the mid-year budget review.

A ban on visitors has been put in place to ensure that the media observes social distancing at the Press Gallery.

The Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, yesterday ordered all name tags attached to the seats of MPs to be removed, and added that there would be few sittings in the chamber.

He said the measures were designed to protect the MPs and staff of Parliament.

He announced that “members may sit on alternative seats such that there will be an empty seat between every two members seated,” and that MPs who were unable to find seats “may monitor the presentation in their offices.

“Alternatively, such members may be seated at the public gallery, where no other members may be admitted, to follow proceedings,” he added.

The general public may follow proceedings from the comfort of their homes and offices, Prof. Oquaye directed.

He again directed members of the Public Affairs and the Dean of the Press Corps to also ensure that “there is social distancing at the Press Gallery, adding, “Others are to get their information from them and stay away from this House.”

The speaker stated, “The marshal is accordingly directed to ensure full compliance. To emphasize, no crowd be allowed outside the chamber area.

“Members should please refrain from moving about in the chamber, touching other chairs and holding tables and sitting next to others,” he said and asserted that social distancing was imperative.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House