Pastor, Chief Caged Over Killing Of Missing Student Nurse

The two persons at the centre of the killing of a missing nursing trainee have been remanded by the Cape Coast District Court II, on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Michael Darko, alias Nana 1, a self-styled Pastor and Christopher Ekow Clarke alias Nana Crack, Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, are to reappear on the October 4, 2022 to give prosecution ample time for further investigations.

Prosecution had charged them wth two counts, namely: conspiracy to commit crime, with intent to murder and murder, contrary to section 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960, Act 29.

However, their pleas were not taken when they appeared before the court.

Police, through a targeted special-intelligence investigation, on September 19, 2022, arrested the two suspects in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old nursing trainee at Mankessim in the Central Region.

The two were arrested at their various hideouts following Police investigation. The two have confessed to murdering the victim for money rituals.

Georgina Asor Botchwey, was reported missing on September 10, 2022 after she left home for a job interview and never returned, as all efforts to reach and locate her proved futile.

According to report, during Police interrogation, suspect Michael Darko, who is the alleged boyfriend of the elderly sister of the deceased and was last seen with her, led Police to the location where her remains had been buried.

The body has since been exhumed and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The two accused persons were today, September 22, 2022 arraigned before the District Court in Cape-Coast and have since been remanded.

By Vincent Kubi