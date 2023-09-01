Patapaa Fires Critics

Patapaa

Justice Amoah, also known as Patapaa in the Ghanaian music scene, has warned detractors in the entertainment industry not to ruin his hard-earned name as a music brand by spreading false information about the demise of his career.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker asserts that he is well-known and admired nationwide than the people who are ruining his music career on social media.

He disclosed that some key players in the industry do not support his art for reasons that are best known to them, and advised those who don’t like him to desist from destroying his reputation.

Patapaa,in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast,claimed that his critics who aspire to be like him are those who assert that his career is over.

“When I see people trolling me on social media, I laugh at them because I’m well-known and more popular than those claiming my career is dead,” he stated.

“The people who claim that my career is over are those who aspire to be like me, so let them write and say what they want,” he said, adding, “But they will never get it because those who think they’re bigger than me are not even known anywhere despite their constant trolls on social media.”