NAS Inaugurates First Institutional Review Board

Newly inaugurated members

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has inaugurated its first Institutional Review Board (IRB) to aid in the advancement of knowledge and promotion of research excellence within the institution.

The eight member board, which was inaugurated by the Governing Board Chairman of NAS, Nana Wiafe Ababio, will serve as the guardian body of ethical research in the institution, critically evaluating and monitoring all research proposals and projects that will involve human subjects.

Speaking at the inauguration event, the Chairman stated that the IRB plays a crucial role in ensuring the protection of human participants in research projects conducted by the institution therefore providing oversight and guidance to researchers across various disciplines.

He therefore expressed his surety that the new board will adhere to the fundamental principles that underpin the establishment of an IRB.

“The establishment of the NAS IRB signifies not just a regulatory obligation, but a moral imperative. It reflects our dedication to advancing knowledge while maintaining the highest ethical standards. As researchers have the privilege of exploring the unknown, but with that privilege, comes the responsibility to ensure that the pursuit of knowledge is conducted ethically and responsibly,” he stated.

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated board, Prof. Aaron Lawson, applauded the NAS for setting up a board and ensured that the new members will ensure the safety and confidentiality of research participants that engage with the institution.

“If you are going to carry out research on someone, the person must give consent and you have to explain all the details about the research to the individual. That will inform the consent that person will give and then you carry out the research and when you have gotten the findings you must let the person know that these are of the findings that came out of the research that was conducted,” he said.

The members of the new board include Director of Simulation, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Prof. Aaron Lawson, International Programmes Coordinator and Researcher, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Ghana, Prof. Elvis Tiburu, CEO, NAS, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Emergency Physician, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felicia Birch Freeman, Head of Legal Department, Ministry of Health, Alhaj Inua Yussif, Head of News and Current Affairs, Assase Radio, Anass Shieba Seidu, Acting Head of Research, NAS, Mohammed Najeeb Mahama, and Deputy Director of Training and Development, NAS, Fati Masoud Salifu.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi