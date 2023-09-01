Elizha Wins Award At GMA USA 2023

Elizha

Female music sensation, Elizha, has been adjudged Best Female Vocalist at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA.

The awards gala, held at Lincoln Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, saw the female songstress honoured for sublime vocal dexterity as the best Ghanaian female vocalist in the USA.

Elizha, who won the Discovery of the Year at last year’s awards ceremony, also delivered a stunning performance, with audiences mesmerised by her unique vocal delivery.

“This is my second major award, and I want to thank the organisers for making this music dream a reality. I am delighted to take home this trophy.

“This award also challenges me to give out my best and do more for the growth of African music, and I promise to be a good ambassador for Ghanaian music globally.

“I have learned that I am capable of more than I could’ve ever expected, and that I am looking forward to a stellar career in music,” she said after receiving the award.

Elizha’s ‘Bad Love’ track has been one of her groundbreaking singles in the last few months, but she has released some stunning tunes, including ‘Road Town’, ‘Lijeje’, ‘Police’, among others.

During Elizha’s recent media tour in Ghana, many entertainment pundits touted her as the next biggest Afrobeats artiste who could propel Ghanaian music to greater heights.