TiC, Others For ‘COA Mixture Orange Friday’

TiC

TiC, a well-known hiplife performer who has had a significant impact on the local music scene, has been invited to take the stage at this year’s Oguaa Fetu Festival.

The event dubbed “COA Mixture Orange Friday” will take place today, September 1, at the London Bridge in Cape Coast,Central Region.

At the event, TiC is expected to dazzle fans with most of his hit songs, including Bosoe, KwaniKwani, Philomena, Mmaa Formula, Shordy, Fefe Na Efe, Shine Your Eye, and Kangaroo.

Lilwin, Medikal, Jupiter, Wendy Shay, Frank Naro, Kweku Flick, Kwame Yogot, and a host of other artistes are all scheduled to wow fans at the event.

“COA Mixture Orange Friday” is part of events planned to amuse music lovers as well as Cape Coast residents in celebration of Oguaa Fetu Festival.

In light of this, TiC asked everyone in Cape Coast to attend the celebration of Ghana’s music and cultural heritage on Friday at London Bridge.

“Orange Friday”, which is well-known for its jovial atmosphere and enthusiastic participation, has evolved over the years to become one of Cape Coast’s trademark events.

The city’s homes, businesses, and streets are typically decked out in vibrant orange decorations, producing an eye-catching display.

The occasion combines business, culture, and entertainment. Families, friends, and tourists congregate to take part in a variety of events, such as live musical performances, dance contests, art exhibitions, and local food stands selling delightful foods that highlight the region’s culinary heritage.

Local establishments join in on the fun by providing exclusive deals, festive-themed promotions, and special discounts.

During this period, a lot of charitable endeavours, fund-raising events, and social activities are planned to help out the community and the “Cape Coasters” in some way.

By George Clifford Owusu