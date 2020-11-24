Patapaa Headlines Peace Concert

Patapaa

Hiplife artiste, Patapaa Amisty, is set to host a peace concert in December at the Top View Hotel, Gomoa Biseadze, in the Central Region.

The peace concert is aimed at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians as well as educating Ghanaians about the importance of peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Patapaa, who is the headline act, will use the concert to preach against election violence and also encourage the youth to support peace and to refrain from acts of violence before, during and after the elections.

The event, slated for December 5, BEATWAVES gathered, will bring together dignitaries, the clergy, and representatives from the various political parties as well as music fans, who will dance their hearts out to music from all the artistes on the bill.

Before the show kicks off, the representatives from the various political parties will be given the opportunity to address the people with their various peace messages.

The concert, dubbed “Swim For Peace”, will witness performances from some seasoned performing artistes as well as some of the upcoming artistes such as Sunsum, Buda, Vyper, Twicy, among others.

“Let’s love one another and not fight. No matter our political differences, we are all Ghanaians and must unite to achieve one goal for mother Ghana. I am for peace and for that matter I urge all Pa2pa Sojas to cast their vote in peace and avoid chaos,” Patapaa said.

Patapaa is expected to release another single titled Shisha, featuring Buda, Phel and Taboo on November 20, a song produced by KP Beatz.

By George Clifford Owusu