Konadu Explains Kotoko Stalemate

Asante Kotoko head trainer, Maxwell Konadu, believes that the injury to goalkeeper and skipper Felix Annan caused his side three points against Chelsea.

Kotoko were close to picking their first three points of the season until Emmanuel Clottey halved the deficit.

Konadu’s men were the better team in the first half where they dominated and created a lot of chances but could not make them count as they only converted one of those chances.

Chelsea returned from recess more aggressive and after some good tactical decisions by Hesse Odamtten took charge of the game and pushed Kotoko to the wall.

In the 90th minute, Felix Annan was forced off and replaced by Kwame Baah.

Konadu said he had to alter his plans due to Annan’s injury saying, “Of course, we didn’t plan to change our goalkeeper. It was another tactical change we wanted to effect but all of a sudden, Felix fell off and he couldn’t continue. So that really disrupted our game plan. ”

Konadu also raised eyebrows regarding Daniel Laryea’s refereeing.

He said he had huge respect for the referee but believed that some of his decisions cost Kotoko a win.

The draw means Kotoko remain without a win after two matches in the league.

Kotoko next travel to Mauritania where they face FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

