Patapaa Promised To Marry Me – Ditched Lover ﻿

Gabriella Kotey and Patapaa

Gabriella Kotey, girlfriend of Ghanaian hiplife artiste Patapaa, has disclosed that the ‘One Corner’ crooner promised to marry her.

She told Accra-based Accra FM that Patapaa went to the extent of giving her a ring to seal his promise to make her his life partner.

However, she said she is no longer interested in the decision to marry him and her family firmly supports her decision.

The statement follows recent videos of Patapaa displaying another woman in Germany as the love of his life.

Patapaa has said he had found a White woman who has fallen in love with him while embarking on a musical tour in Europe.

In the video which he shared on social media, he and his newly-found woman were seen having a good time in the kitchen.

Gabriella, who is otherwise called Queen Pizzy due to her relationship with Patapaa, said she will no longer wear the ring Patapaa gave her.

She is, therefore, waiting to return it to him when he comes back home.

“I no longer care about this issue because I am not interested in the relationship anymore,” Gabriella indicated.

“I have even removed the promise ring on my finger; I am waiting for him to return to tell him my decision. My family supports my decision. At first I was broken hearted but now whether he comes or not I am OK. I am someone’s daughter …and it is not everyone in my family that supports our relationship. My aunty called me yesterday to warn me to break up with him,” she revealed.

Patapaa is yet to respond to Queen Pizzy’s claims.

However, this is not the first time he has displayed a different woman from a different country on his timelines on social media.

In May 2018, he shared a photograph of him in Europe with a beautiful lady also purported to be a lady of his ‘special interest’.