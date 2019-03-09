PDS To Supply Reliable Power

Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana, which has taken over the operations of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has resolved to focus on initiatives that will address the constraints to the supply of adequate and reliable power.

The taking over of the operations of ECG by PDS follows the coming into effect of the agreement between the government and a consortium of investors led by Manila Electric Company (Meralco). The deal allows the private investors own majority shares in ECG.

George Amoah, Agona District Manager of PDS, who disclosed this, noted that the company was committing resources to transform the fortunes of the power distributor to enhance adequate and reliable power in the country.

He revealed this at a ‘Customer Interaction and Open Day’ organised by PDS for residents in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region on Thursday.

The forum was attended by stakeholders who were made up of officers of PDS, heads of departments in the Ahanta West Municipality, assembly members, the media and traders, among others.

The residents enumerated their challenges and concerns in accessing services from the erstwhile ECG. Issues raised included delayed delivery of services, poor customer service and unannounced outages.

The people also insisted that PDS should deliver in accordance with the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) stipulated in the transaction agreement for the restructuring of the operations of ECG.

Mr. Amoah assured the customers that all concerns would be dealt with promptly to ensure that customers enjoyed the new company’s promise of quality, reliable and timely delivery of electricity services.

He pointed out that the consortium was bringing on board expertise to turn around the fortunes of ECG and make electricity reliable to Ghanaians.

“PDS is very determined and ready to ensure that the electricity distribution business in Ghana achieves greater level of efficiency, improved customer service and high level of reliability and availability of distribution network,” he stated.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West, Kojo Kum, indicated that government was committed to ensuring that the energy sector was efficiently and effectively run in order to push forward the socio-economic agenda of the country.

He urged PDS to do well to implement most of their corporate social responsibilities to help improve the living standards of the people in the communities they operate.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Agona Nkwanta