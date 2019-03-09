Speaker Orders Minister Of Finance To Answer Questions

Ken Ofori Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been ordered by the Speaker of Parliament to appear before the House on March 13 to answer pertinent questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Speaker, Prof Mike Oquaye, gave the order yesterday after the Minister failed to appear in the House to answer questions standing in the name of some MPs on the financial sector.

The questions have been advertised on numerous occasions on the Order Paper, but the minister has not been appearing to answer them.

There were four questions meant for the Minister yesterday.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Krachi East, Michael Gyato, wanted to find out how much is paid on every GHC100 transaction on mobile money transfer and whether the payment is made at the point of deposit, withdrawal or both.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo also wanted to know how much the government paid to GCB Bank for the takeover of selected assets and liabilities of UT and Capital Banks.

He also wanted Mr. Ofori-Atta to provide the full details of the terms and conditions of any instrument used for the payments.

The Bolgatanga Central MP also wanted to inquire from the Minister why the GCB Bank has not filed its audited financial statements with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and Ghana Stock Exchange as at May 21, 2018.

The Deputy Minority leader, James Klutse Avedzi complained bitterly about the inability of the Minister of Finance to appear again to answer the important questions.

He said Ministers of Finance presents budget statements and sometimes comes to listen to debate on financial matters in the House, but cannot answer questions in parliament which is also very paramount.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Sarah Adwoa Safo said there was miscommunication between the leadership and the Minister and so he tentatively wrote to the leadership to indicate that he would be able to answer those questions on March 13 after an official assignment overseas.

The speaker therefore ordered the minister to appear on the said date as communicated to the House.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr.