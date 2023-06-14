‘Pillow Fight Not Dangerous’

Ocansey (M) addressing the media

The Communications Director of Dreamland Sports Plus, Ayiku Ocansey, has explained the organisation’s proposal to introduce Tug of War and Pillow Fight as disciplines in the Ghana Education Service (GES) for basic and senior high schools.

Throwing more light on the issue, Ocansey stated that there is indeed a national Tug of War Association, which received a provisional certificate from the National Sports Authority (NSA) in February 2023.

It emerged that Pillow Fight is dangerous due to the possibility of placing a stone in the pillow. Ocansey has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the unfounded allegations about the sport saying, “Pillow Fight is not dangerous.”

He explained that Dreamland Sports Plus provides specially-designed pillows for these fights, which are soft and certified by the International Pillow Fight Championship saying, “These pillows pose no risk of injury.

“Another false claim made in the programme was that students participating in these sports would disrupt classroom learning.

“The GES has a structured timetable, and during physical education (P.E.) periods, all students participate together as a class.”

Regarding the permission granted by the GES, the reports alleged that it only applied to pre-tertiary institutions and not universities.

As a result, Ocansey invited the media to judge for themselves if this claim holds true because his outfit had organised many events at tertiary institutions in the past.

He mentioned that the importance of sports in mental development, stating that participating in sports helps improve memory and intellectual capacity.

Ocansey explained the concept of Pillow Fight, describing it as a common game played by children and adults, engaging in mock physical combat using pillows as weapons.

He pointed out that Dreamland Sports Plus, in collaboration with Pillow Fight Ghana, had organised numerous pillow fight competitions in communities, basic and senior high schools, and even during university events and celebrations.

Promotion of personal hygiene, contributing to physical development, and providing mental and physical exercise are some of the benefits of the sport, according to Steve Williams, the founder and CEO of the Pillow Fight Championship based in Florida, USA.

He expressed the organisation’s commitment to collaborating with the public in promoting and developing physical education and sports in Ghana.

From The Sports Desk