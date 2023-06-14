Real Ready For Mbappe Bid

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are ready to bid for Kylian Mbappe this summer rather than waiting to sign him as a free agent when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires next season, sources have told ESPN.

Mbappe’s future is uncertain once again after L’Equipe reported on Monday that the forward had written to PSG to inform them that he would not be exercising his option to extend his deal by another year, meaning his contract would be up in June 2024.

Sources have told ESPN that PSG would be willing to listen to offers of around €150 million ($161.5 million) for Mbappe this summer to avoid losing him for free a year later.

Mbappe released a statement via AFP on Tuesday that read, “The board has been informed since July 15, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them.”

The France captain also dismissed speculation surrounding his future on Twitter and said he wants to stay at PSG for another season.

However, PSG have decided to let him go and are expecting offers around the €150m mark from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Sources have told ESPN that Madrid is the player’s preferred destination if he were to leave PSG this summer.