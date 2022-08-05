Players Reward Coach Prince Owusu

Collins Adomako Mensah (L) presenting the key and documents of the car to coach Owusu. INSET: The Honda CR-V

Some former players including Rev. Pious Appiah-Nti Sarpong and Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Cofie have rewarded former Medeama SC, Nania FC coach Prince Owusu with a Honda CR-V.

To the players, the gesture was to express their uttermost gratitude to the former UG soccer team coach for his support during their formative years.

“Gratitude is a virtue but very rare just like patience, love, discipline and others that makes one a stand out person, reason why anyone who has and demonstrate such qualities cannot be taken for granted,” one of them said.

Their action was motivated by the support of Coach Owusu in their formative years when they had nothing, according to Appiah-Nti Sarpong, saying, “Coach went out of his way to house us, feed us, put us up with agents and schools abroad, especially in Italy and America. The man was very helpful.

“Coach Prince’s contact was the one who scouted me from Ghana to Italy.

“I was not playing for any club but he gave me a chance to play in a justifier and l was selected.

“He deserves everything good and more,” lsaac Cofie, another of the coach’s prodigies said.

In support of his colleagues, Colorado Rapid’s Lalas Abubakar added that, “Coach Prince is an example and l have learnt to pay it forward always like he did to us.

“But this car gift, he more than deserve too.”

These players together with Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Cofie, IT Analyst Dogbey, Mr. Collins Adomako Mensah, MP of Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Rev. Appiah-Nti Sarpong of the Gbawe Ablekuma district of Assemblies of God among others pooled money together for the gesture.

Coach Prince Owusu could not hide his joy at the benevolence of his trainees.

He blessed them all and wished them well in their respective careers.

Collins Adomako Mensah (L) presenting the key and documents of the car to coach Owusu. INSET: The Honda CR-V