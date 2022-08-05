Sarkodie, R2Bees, Others Thrill US Fans

Sarkodie

Some selected Ghanaian artistes last Saturday thrilled music fans at an event dubbed ‘It’s About Time’ concert held at the Palladium Times Square, New York City.

The concert, which was attended by thousands of music fans, was put together by R2Bees Entertainment and SarkCess to entertain music lovers in the United States of America (USA).

This is the first time Sarkodie and music group R2Bees have collaborated to host a show in the USA.

It was also aimed at bringing Ghanaian artistes closer to their fans in the USA for quality entertainment.

It witnessed live performances from artistes such as Sarkodie, R2Bees, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur and Darkovibes, as they took turns to entertain music fans.

It was an action-packed night with thrilling performances displayed on stage by the artistes.

They exhibited great showmanship as they engaged fans to sing along with them throughout their performances on stage. Music fans boogied the night away amid loud cheers and applause.

Other acts who also performed at the event including Camidoh, MzVee, Gyakie, Kelvyn Boy, and Efya also performed creditably to the satisfaction of music fans present at the event.

They left no stone unturned at the show as they gave out hits in continuity to thrill music fans gathered at the event.

Their performances on stage also attracted the attention of all the music fans who attended the event, especially the ladies, who were seen singing and dancing.

By George Clifford Owusu