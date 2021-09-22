Plots Of Land For RTP Award Winners

Prince Mackay

BIG EVENT Ghana, organisers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, has announced that winners of this year’s edition of the awards will be rewarded with plots of land.

The RTP Awards scheme recognises outstanding media personalities and media houses whose works show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.

Chief Executive Officer of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mckay, in an interview with Cape Coast-based Kastle FM said, “Over the years RTP Awards has given so many prizes to our cherished winners from brand new home theatres to television sets to all winners.”

He said this is a shift from the usual plaques that were given to winners in previous years.

“We have taken winners to Dubai before for a whole expense paid trip and it was a kind of learning experience with fun,” he added.

The CEO, however, revealed that this year’s edition of the event will award 15 personality winners who will poll the most votes.

According to him, “We have over the years given award winners so many things, so last year, we started giving out plots of land to the winners. Definitely, this year too, we will share plots of land to the winners but this time around, it is for only 15 of the personality winners with terms and conditions.”

Last year, broadcaster Stacy Amoateng was named RTP Personality of the Year and also picked up RTP Television Development Show Host of the Year Award. Kwami Sefa Kayi and Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray) took home the RTP Personality of the Decade 2010-2020 Award.

Last year’s event, which was graced by a large number of radio and television personalities as well as a section of creative industry stakeholders, was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

By George Clifford Owusu