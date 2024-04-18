PNC Breaks-Up, As Executives Form New Party

In a shocking turn of events, a group of executives from the People’s National Convention (PNC) have announced their decision to breakaway and form a new party called the People’s National Party (PNP), similar to the Hilla Limann led PNP in 1979.

This development comes in response to a high court ruling that reinstated individuals who were previously dismissed from leadership positions due to allegations of financial malfeasance and misconduct.

In a statement released by the breakaway group, they expressed their disagreement with the court’s decision. They emphasized their commitment to upholding integrity and credibility within their party, citing the legacy of their founder, Dr. Hilla Limann, as one of sacrifice without blemish. The group argues that individuals lacking integrity should not have the opportunity to govern their party, especially as the 2024 elections approach.

The breakaway group consists of members from the National Executive Committee representing 11 out of 16 regions.

They have presented the interim executives of the National Officers of the PNP, with Janet Asana Nabla as Chairperson and Leader, Francis Oppong as Vice Chairman, Sulemana Seidu as General Secretary, Abdul Kadri Issah as Deputy Secretary, Francis Daasu as National Organizer, Faustina Anane as Deputy Organizer, Jessica Aputare as Treasurer, Zakaria Mohammed as Deputy Treasurer, Patience Lamisi Adams as National Women’s Organizer, Sandra Adepa as Deputy Women’s Organizer, Muniru S. Mohammed as National Youth Organizer, Bright Foto as Deputy Youth Organizer, and Samuel Ayesu as Communication Secretary.

The breakaway group appeals to the support of Ghanaians as they embark on this new journey.

They pledge to uphold the values of honesty, integrity, and transparency, and work diligently to serve the best interests of the nation.

Contact information for correspondence with Sulemana Seidu and Samuel Ayesu has also been provided.

The departure of these executives from the PNC and the formation of the PNP has caused confusion within the party. It remains to be seen how this split will impact the political landscape leading up to the 2024 elections, as well as the potential realignment of support from party members and voters.

By Vincent Kubi