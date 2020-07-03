Police Cage 3 NDC Members

THREE MEMBERS of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were on Wednesday caged overnight at the Central Police Station in Kumasi over alleged irregularities in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

The trio, whose identities are being kept by the police, were in the Asawase Constituency, and they were arrested at the Mamponghene Polling Station whilst filling Electoral Commission (EC) registration forms for some people.

Eyewitnesses said the three NDC members were in possession of quantities of EC registration forms which they were filling for prospective registrants. Some people that spotted the illegal action quickly alerted the police, who sent men to the registration centre and apprehended them.

Police Interrogation

A police source told DAILY GUIDE that the NDC members, during interrogations, said some of the registrants were illiterate so they were helping them to fill the forms.

The source, who demanded anonymity, said the NDC members also said they copied the registration forms from EC website so they had not erred in anyway.

Police Write To EC

Meanwhile, the police have written and attached copies of the registration forms that were found on the NDC members to the EC to check its authenticity.

Police Grant Bail

In a related development, the three NDC members were granted bail yesterday in the afternoon and would be reporting themselves to the police daily to assist in investigations.

MCE Jabs NDC

The MCE for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, reacting to the arrest, stated that the NDC was busing people from other areas to register at Asawase.

“The NDC is clearly busing people to register at Asawase in a bid to increase its votes, yet it turns around to accuse the NPP of that charge,” he pointed out.

According to him, the arrest of the three NDC members at Asawase was an example of the numerous ‘dirty’ tricks being employed by the NDC to get upper hand in the 2020 polls.

Alhaji Alidu Seidu stated that the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), which he is the head, was ever ready to arrest anyone or group that would indulge in illegality.

Muntaka Angry

Meanwhile, the sitting NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, is reported to have accused the NPP of trying to use what he claims to be foul means to register aliens at Asawase.

The Asawase lawmaker has vowed to ‘spill blood’ if the ruling NPP tries to use ‘diabolical’ means to bloat the Asawase register to its advantage.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi