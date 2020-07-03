Western North NPP Cautions NDC

Western North NPP Chairman

The Western North Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to prevent foreigners from taking part in the voters’ registration exercise which will soon commence in the area.

The party has, therefore, warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) for Aowin, Suaman, Juabeso, Bia East and West constituencies to desist from the act of bringing foreigners to register whenever there was registration exercise in those areas.

Felix Foster Ackah, the Regional Communication Director of the NPP, gave the warning at a press conference organized by the party at Sefwi-Juaboso in the region.

He alleged that some communities like Pillar 34, Ahimakrom, Sewum, Tepakrom Brebre, Africa, Toryafie, Gyato, Akatiso and Bongoso were some of the unapproved routes usually used by foreigners to enter the country to register and vote subsequently.

He said that “some unscrupulous persons and politicians had consistently been helping foreigners through unapproved routes to register and vote in Ghana,” stressing that the NPP would resist the move this time around.



He called on the security agencies to effectively monitor approved and unapproved routes in the region in order to ensure that only Ghanaians participated in the upcoming voters’ registration exercise in the area.

Besides, he cautioned the Ivoirians who reside along Ghana’s borders located in the region to stay away from the registration exercise.

He called on the residents to participate fully in the exercise in order to give President Akufo-Addo another term to bring more developmental projects and pro-poor policies to the area.

He mentioned the construction of a model school at Sefwi-Awaso, Enchi-Elubo road, Benchema-Adjoafua road and Waiwso-Akontombra road as well as the construction of warehouses across the region.

He said the construction of a rice factory at Sefwi-Akontombra would go a long way to improve upon the living conditions of rice farmers in the region, adding that “this government deserves commendation for such remarkable achievements.”

He stressed that the free senior high school policy and the awarding of government scholarships to over 900 tertiary students from the region and were highly commendable.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi