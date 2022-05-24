Police Cautions School Authorities, Parents Over Floods

The Ghana Police Service has implored school authorities and parents to keep an eye on the children due to the heavy downpour being witnessed in parts of the country recently.

This is as a result of heavy rains which on Tuesday May 24, 2022 dawn destroyed properties in some parts of Accra.

Destruction was also caused to ornamental plants which fell across on some roads posing danger and caused blockage and danger to motorists.

In a statement after the rains, the police said “Due to the downpour since last night and this morning we are urging the public, especially those in Accra and Tema to be cautious during their commute.

“School authorities and parents are also advised to pay extra attention to school children who are already in school and those who are still trying to make their way to school. Police patrol teams have been deployed and are on the ground to ensure the safety of all.

“We remain committed to working with other safety stakeholders to offer the needed assistance.”

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said it has rescued about twenty on Tuesday during the downpour.

The victims were rescued in areas such as Dansoman, Odorkor and Dzowulu.

According to the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Archibold Cobbina, “A lot of areas have been flooded. Areas 7⁷like Ledzokuku, some parts of Tema, Sakaman, parts of Spintex road, Odorkor, Circle, Kaneshie First Light, among others.

“About twenty people have been rescued around Dansoman, Odorkor, Dzowulu but others are also in other parts for the same rescue mission”.

He continued that “What we are trying to do is recuse them. “When they see that it is raining, that is where people bring out refuse and dump them into the raining waters.

“People have dumped refuse right in the middle of the road at Sakaman”.

By Vincent Kubi