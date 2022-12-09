Police Chase ‘Wee’ Dealer

Suspect Kusi with some exhibits

THE MAMPONTENG District Police in the Ashanti Region, are on the heels of a suspected ‘Wee’ dealer, identified only as Sarfo.

Sarfo and his main accomplice, one Enoch Kusi, according to the police, deal in narcotic drugs at Atimatim.

Enoch Kusi was recently apprehended during a police intelligence operation on November 26, 2022.

A police report said quantities of dried leaves, believed to be Indian hemp were found on Kusi when he was nabbed.

However, Sarfo managed to escape from the scene and has since remained in hiding.

“On 26/11/2022, police in Taabuom had an information that suspects Enoch Kusi and Sarfo, now at large, were selling narcotic drugs at Atimatim.

“The Police, assisted by a former Community Protection Assistant went there for their arrest,” a police document indicated.

It revealed that Sarfo, managed to escape but suspect Enoch Kusi was arrested together with 33 paper wrappers and quantities of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.”

The Police said Kusi would be arraigned soon, adding that efforts were also underway to arrest Sarfo to face the law.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi