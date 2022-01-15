Police Declare War On Okada Riders

The Ghana Police Service is rolling out a new initiative to deal with the menace of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as “okada” across the country.

The Director-General in charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the initiative will be launched soon.

According to him, “We are beginning to see some level of self-enforcement on our roads, self-discipline on our roads, but those recalcitrant ones, we will continue to pursue them, we will continue to deal with them”.

Speaking on Asaase Radio, he explained that “Even as I speak to you, not only the V8s, we have also seen the motorbikes, the way and manner they ride motorbikes in our cities, causing accident, knocking people down and a lot of death is associated with it.

“The IGP is coming out with a new programme on dealing with that and that will be launched soon, and the name might come out during the launch, so we are looking at all things,” the police spokesperson said.