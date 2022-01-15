Yvonne Nelson Announces New Movie; The Men We Love For Val’s Day

Award-winning actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has announced her return to movies production with her new movie titled “The Men We Love”.

This is set for a premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14 2022 at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall at 7 pm.

The leggy actress’ YN Production announced the movie on its Instagram on Saturday by saying “VALENTINE’s Day ready for The Men We Love.”

The movie explores different themes including love and betrayal. It stars a great cast of Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson, Kofi Adjorlolo, Michy Diamond, Regina Van-Helvert, Angela Bamford, Sophia Kalorizos, Comedian Hogan and Jackline Mensah.

The rest include James Gardiner, Nana Ansomah, Solomon Fixon Owoo and a host of others.

It has been over a decade since the beautiful actress has gone behind the cameras to start producing movies.

Among her movie credits are The Price, Single & Married, Single, Married & Complicated, If Tomorrow Never Comes, Heels & Sneakers, Sincity and Fix Us.

Both Sin City & Fix Us have made it on the international streaming platform Netflix. The yet to be released movie, The Men We Love is expected to win the hearts of more movie lovers.