Police Declare War On Vehicles With Unapproved Lamps

THE Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission has commenced a nationwide operation to ensure the removal of all unapproved lamps from vehicles.

According to Police the offenders will be prosecuted when necessary which forms in line with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, L.12180.

The Police in a statement noted that “Over the last four days alone, unapproved lamps on more than 300 vehicles have been removed by the joint team in the Eastern, Northern and Western North Regions”.

The statement added that the exercise shall continue in all regions across the country until we get rid of this dangerous practice.

Also, research indicates that the installation of unapproved lamps on vehicles negatively affects the vision of other motorists especially at night, thereby causing road accidents.

“We want to use this opportunity to sensitize vehicle owners about the dangers associated with the use of these lamps and caution them against the installation of such unprescribed lamps on their vehicles” the statement added.

The Police also warned those already having unapproved lamps should voluntarily remove them before the team catches up with them.

They, however, urge the public to support us in this endeavor to protect lives and property on the roads.

BY Daniel Bampoe